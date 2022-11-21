ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested during a Tuesday night FBI raid, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the Islamic Center of Rochester. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Monday, a board member received a graphic voicemail from an individual threatening to bring guns and shoot people in the office.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Eight-year-old child dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old child is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sherrif’s...
CLAY, NY
informnny.com

Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M.,...
CLAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy