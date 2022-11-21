Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
NFL player’s dog captures National Dog Show top honors
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox picked up one of the biggest victories of his life on Thanksgiving. No, the Chargers didn’t play Thursday, but Fox won another fierce competition that day. His 3-year-old French Bulldog, Winston, won “Best in Show” at the 21st Annual National Dog Show. OK, technically, the show was pre-recorded, Read more... The post NFL player’s dog captures National Dog Show top honors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings did something no other NFL team has done before
The Minnesota Vikings rebounded in the biggest of ways on Thanksgiving night beating the New England Patriots and out-scheming Bill Belichick in a 33-26 win. The win was impressive in many ways, but the way the offense was able to overcome the struggles of the defense was tremendous and borderline unprecedented.
Syracuse seeking consistency vs. high-scoring Bryant
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hopes to see an improved version of Joe Girard III when the Orange return home for
Alex Barre-Boulet returns as Lightning sort through injuries
TAMPA — The Lightning had two days off during this Thanksgiving holiday week to try and heal up, but they will go into tonight’s home game against the Blues still reaching to field a healthy roster. The team recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from AHL Syracuse to be the...
Teenager Diplex joins Cloud9 LCS roster
Cloud9 added mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev to their League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) roster. Diplex, 19, recently competed
Comments / 0