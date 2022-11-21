ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
The Comeback

NFL player’s dog captures National Dog Show top honors

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox picked up one of the biggest victories of his life on Thanksgiving. No, the Chargers didn't play Thursday, but Fox won another fierce competition that day. His 3-year-old French Bulldog, Winston, won "Best in Show" at the 21st Annual National Dog Show. OK, technically, the show was pre-recorded

