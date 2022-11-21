Read full article on original website
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
Business Report: The history of milk
Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. Business Report: Value of yen stops weakening. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them)
Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them)
What are Mahi Mahi eating? NOAA researchers partner with local fishers to find out
What are Mahi Mahi eating? NOAA researchers partner with local fishers to find out
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
How Many Tourists Are Too Many?
APOLOGIES FOR PROBLEMS WITH THE WEB PAGE. WILL FIX ASAP. Several months into the pandemic, Maui residents woke up to find this photograph on the front page of our morning paper, The Maui News. These were all rental cars with no tourists to drive them. That photo made the point...
What's Trending: The Sunrise Crew tries figgy pudding flavored SPAM
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell.
Officials: Parking reservations required at popular Kauai state park but visitors don't realize that
Officials: Parking reservations required at popular Kauai state park but visitors don't realize that
Kōloa Landing Resort giveaway: six-day stay in villa and $1,250 flight credit to Līhuʻe
Kōloa Landing Resort, a luxury family resort on the sunny South Shore of Kaua‘i, is offering the vacation of a lifetime with a giveaway for a complimentary six-day stay in a one-bedroom villa, poolside cabana at the Best Pool in America, a $150 food and beverage credit and a $1,250 flight credit to Līhu‘e Airport.
The results are in: Here are some of Hawaii’s must-have dishes for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means time to start preparing your menus. Here in Hawaii, it’s all about blending the traditional Thanksgiving food with some local favorites. Hawaii News Now rounded up a list of favorite Thanksgiving menu items based on results from a...
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses

Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. The internet is going crazy about SPAM's newest holiday flavor: figgy pudding. Jonathan Jared Saupe decided to fry some up and have the Sunrise crew taste it.
In a Maui tradition, volunteers serve up a Thanksgiving meal with a side of aloha
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - While several people enjoyed Thanksgiving indoors with family, not everyone had that opportunity. That is why a South Maui church makes it its mission to serve as many meals as possible. Hale Kau Kau at St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei has been serving meals to the needy...
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version
Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
