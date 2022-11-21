ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: The history of milk

Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. Business Report: Value of yen stops weakening. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What are Mahi Mahi eating? NOAA researchers partner with local fishers to find out

The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a “significant” north swell to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
trainsandtravel.com

How Many Tourists Are Too Many?

APOLOGIES FOR PROBLEMS WITH THE WEB PAGE. WILL FIX ASAP. Several months into the pandemic, Maui residents woke up to find this photograph on the front page of our morning paper, The Maui News. These were all rental cars with no tourists to drive them. That photo made the point...
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Sunrise Crew tries figgy pudding flavored SPAM

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Kōloa Landing Resort giveaway: six-day stay in villa and $1,250 flight credit to Līhuʻe

Kōloa Landing Resort, a luxury family resort on the sunny South Shore of Kaua‘i, is offering the vacation of a lifetime with a giveaway for a complimentary six-day stay in a one-bedroom villa, poolside cabana at the Best Pool in America, a $150 food and beverage credit and a $1,250 flight credit to Līhu‘e Airport.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said. The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls. New rules went into effect three years...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy