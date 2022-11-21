Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Camden Chat
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
Soup and Cake Are Being Launched at Famous Paintings — Why Are Climate Activists Targeting Art?
First, it was cake being thrown at the Mona Lisa. Then, it was tomato soup being launched at a Van Gogh painting. People wanted to know the when, where, and why — and in turn, they found out that these actions were serving as climate protests. But why are...
World's 'oldest meal' discovered in 550-million-year-old fossil
An international team of scientists say they have new insight into how the very earliest animals survived after traces of what they described as the world's oldest meal were found in a 550 million-year-old fossil.
How to Build a Cold Frame for Tropical Plants, to Keep Them Warm This Winter
Cold frames are a great gardening tool that gives you the advantage of being able to grow plants during the winter. If you live in a place with more tropical plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures, this strategy might give you an advantage. While some palm trees can withstand...
25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Under $25
If you have a lot more gifts to buy than you first thought, but need to stay within your budget, here are some great Black Friday deals we found on Amazon. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Honeybees’ Lifespans Have Halved Since the 1970s, Even in Captivity
Climate enthusiasts know all too well about the issues plaguing our planet's bee population. Deforestation kills bee habitats while the honey industry ravages hives, one queen at a time. But a recent study even showed that the lifespans of honeybees have shortened significantly since the 1970s. And because bees are...
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement Believes Not Having Kids Will Preserve the Human Race
There are many ways that people can reduce their impact on planet Earth, from going vegan to pledging not to fly on airplanes. But for a growing number of individuals, they believe the best thing to do for the Earth is participate in the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, which aims to reduce the number of people on Earth.
Who Is the ‘Jazzy Vegetarian?’ The Face Behind the Popular PBS Show
With so many people living a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, plant-based chefs and TV shows are gaining momentum. These sustainable diets are usually pretty popular among environmentalists and animal rights activists. Ever since airing on PBS in 2011, Jazzy Vegetarian has been featuring some amazing vegetarian recipes. But who is...
The Monarch Butterfly Annual Migration Has Started — Where They Go, and How to Help Them
U.S. monarch butterflies have officially embarked on their annual migration south, from the U.S. to Mexico, to evade chilly winter temperatures. And even though it may seem like there are hoards of monarchs, especially if you've encountered any sleeping monarch clusters in trees or bushes, the beautiful creature's populations are sadly plummeting. But fortunately, there are many ways to ensure monarchs survive their yearly migration.
New Zealand Looks to Lower Animal Farming Impact by Removing Methane From Cow Burps
One of the most pollutive industries in the world is, without a doubt, animal agriculture. From wasting large amounts of water to taking down forested land, animal farms take a major toll on surrounding ecosystems and the planet as a whole. But right now, scientists are seeking out ways to lower the environment impact of cow burps in New Zealand — specifically in regards to methane emissions.
Who Founded Just Stop Oil, the Civil Resistance Climate Group Throwing Soup at Art?
Since its founding in early 2022, the climate coalition Just Stop Oil has staged numerous protests, for which thousands of its volunteers have been arrested, all in the name of climate action. But this week, the organization announced that it would be stopping its series of protests that were blocking the M25, a major highway in the U.K. That said, who owns Just Stop Oil, and what exactly is the group’s mission?
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
The Population Has Officially Hit 8 Billion. Here's How This Could Impact Climate Change
Remember that scene in The Princess Diaries where a rain-soaked Mia makes a dramatic speech accepting the queendom of Genovia, and states that there are 7 billion people in the world? Well, two decades later, that’s not true anymore, as the global population has officially hit 8 billion people. But exactly when did the population reach 8 billion?
Everlane and Senreve to Test Out New Circular Plant-Based Leather
While we all know the social and environmental issues that come with fast fashion, the market for slow fashion is still growing. There are so many new kinds of materials gaining traction, from organic cotton to vegan silk. And most recently, a company that makes circular plant-based leather started selling...
Over Elon Musk? These Top Tesla Competitors Are Just As Cool
With the Elon Musk-induced downfall of Twitter, it may not be long before Musk's company Tesla loses its place as the coolest electric car brand, and one of Tesla’s top competitors steps up to the plate. Article continues below advertisement. Not to mention, many former Tesla fans may be...
After Moving to the Mountains, I Started a Hiking Journal to Keep Track of My Adventures
At the beginning of fall my partner and I moved to the Catskills. After living in the city for seven years we wanted more space, more greenery, and most importantly, more dogs. So we packed up our Subaru and a U-Haul, and moved everything from our tiny Brooklyn one-bedroom into a two-story house. What a concept!
