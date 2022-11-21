Read full article on original website
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco...
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
Tesla recalls over 80,000 cars in China due to software and seat belt flaws
This is the third recall in a week for the EV company. Tesla is having a particularly lousy week. The Wall Street Journal reports the EV manufacturer has recalled a total of 80,561 cars in China over software and seat belt problems. Battery management glitches affecting 67,698 Model S and Model X vehicles could lead to unexpected stops, according to the country's State Administration for Market Regulation, while 12,863 Model 3 sedans have seat belt issues.
Tesla's third recall of the month affects an additional 320,000 vehicles
In brief: A software glitch has prompted yet another November safety recall for Tesla, this time for the Model 3 and Model Y lines of vehicles. According to the recall, the vehicles may experience intermittently illuminating taillights due to a firmware anomaly. The announcement follows two previous recalls this same month, affecting the electric vehicle maker's Model S and Model X lineups.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the nonprofit...
Ford recalls 634,000 SUVs due to potential fire hazards
Ford Motor Company issued a recall of hundreds of thousands of SUVs due to a fire risk on Thursday, November 24th.
Tesla’s 19 vehicle recalls in 2022: a breakdown
Tesla has had nineteen total vehicle recalls in 2022, affecting 3,769,572 vehicles. While there are plenty of misconceptions and false information floating around about Tesla’s recalls population, there are plenty of truths to be told. Automotive recalls can be put into effect for some of the most insignificant reasons,...
Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”
Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
Rivian's CEO created buzzy, outdoorsy EVs. Now big automakers are coming after it
Rivian CEO Robert Joseph Scaringe, better known as RJ, is living his lifelong dream. Getting here though has required dedication to a vision that once seemed nearly impossible. Even now, as the company's assembly lines have started churning out its electric vehicles, success still isn't assured.
Mercedes Says Drivers Must Pay Annual Fee To Unlock Car's Best Performance
The controversial move has sparked anger among some drivers who would need to shell out more cash on a rolling basis to release their vehicles' full potential.
Ford (F) Recalls 634K+ SUVs Over Malfunctioning Fuel Injectors
Ford Motor F recently announced that it is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide on the grounds of a cracked fuel injector that can cause fuel spillage or vapor leakage onto a hot engine leading to fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023...
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
American Brands Rank As Least Reliable While Asian Brands Excel
Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability findings for brands, and American automakers have found themselves at the bottom. Predictably, Japanese brands sit at the top, with a few exceptions. Of the American brands, Lincoln rates as the most reliable despite some recalls, and Jeep the least. However, even Lincoln...
Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Repair, Replace, Recalibrate – Some Car Things Just Require A Pro
You don’t need to be a “car guru” to know that maintenance is the key to keeping your vehicle on the road: regularly changing your oil, keeping a watchful eye on fluid levels and tire pressure and making sure it’s clean, waxed and rust-free. But some things — like a chipped or cracked windshield — require professionals like the ones at Safelite. Not only can they repair or replace your damaged windshield, they can also replace any other broken auto glass like the rear or side windows, and they’ll also recalibrate the advanced safety systems connected to your vehicle’s forward-facing camera to precisely match the make and model of your car. Here are just a few services you should confidently rely on Safelite to help with, instead of attempting yourself. Your car will thank you.
Lucid Motors CEO Sees an Unexpected Path to Widespread EV Adoption
If you’ve been following the electric vehicle space over the last few years, you’ve seen a lot of promising cars and trucks announced — even as the country seems to be a long way from having EVs be the majority of vehicles sold each year. As it turns out, Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson — the former chief engineer of Tesla’s Model S program — has some thoughts on how to close that gap, and what role Lucid might play in it.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
