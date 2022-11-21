ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 Jayhawks to Face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.
🏀 No. 3 Kansas Wins OT Thriller 69-68 Against Wisconsin

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas’ Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash...
🏀 Jayhawks to Face Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (5-0) has a 16-game winning streak heading into the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play Wisconsin (4-0) on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game on Nov. 23.
🏀 Dick Leads No. 3 Kansas to 80-74 Victory Against NC State

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench. Dick had 18 points on six 3-pointers in...
🏈 Eight Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football was well-represented by eight Jayhawks on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, including Earl Bostick Jr., Cobee Bryant, Sam Burt, Jared Casey, Jalon Daniels, Mason Fairchild, Eriq Gilyard and Reis Vernon. The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their...
