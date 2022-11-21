PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO