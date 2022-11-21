Read full article on original website
🏀 Jayhawks to Face Volunteers in Battle 4 Atlantis Title Game
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (6-0) has a 17-game winning streak heading into the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game and Wisconsin, 69-68 in overtime, in the semifinals.
🏀 No. 3 Kansas Wins OT Thriller 69-68 Against Wisconsin
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas’ Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash...
🏀 Jayhawks to Face Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (5-0) has a 16-game winning streak heading into the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play Wisconsin (4-0) on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game on Nov. 23.
🏀 Dick Leads No. 3 Kansas to 80-74 Victory Against NC State
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench. Dick had 18 points on six 3-pointers in...
🏀 Jayhawks Headed West to Compete at Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic
MORAGA, Calif. – After starting off the season with three home games, Kansas Women’s Basketball is headed to the Bay Area of California for two games at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. The tournament will be played at University Credit Union Pavilion, on the campus of Saint Mary’s.
🏈 Eight Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football was well-represented by eight Jayhawks on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, including Earl Bostick Jr., Cobee Bryant, Sam Burt, Jared Casey, Jalon Daniels, Mason Fairchild, Eriq Gilyard and Reis Vernon. The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their...
