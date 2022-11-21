ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Teen sentenced in mall killing

An Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a double-shooting that left one person dead and one wounded at Omaha's Westroads Mall. 17-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of second degree murder in the April, 2021 shootings. At the time it...
OMAHA, NE
KRMG

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles targeted in Eagle

EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
EAGLE, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Humboldt man sentenced to prison after injury accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Rylee Davis, 21, of Humboldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol on May 14. Prosecutors say a 21-year-old woman was injured in a roll-over accident when she was thrown from a vehicle driven by Davis on Dock Road near Plattsmouth.
HUMBOLDT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE

