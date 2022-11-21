Read full article on original website
Iranian-Kurdish footballer arrested on charges of incitement against the regime
An Iranian-Kurdish footballer has been arrested on charges of “incitement against the regime” as Tehran cracks down on anti-government protesters, according to state-aligned news agency Tasim. Voria Ghafouri, who plays as a defender for the Khuzestan Foolad soccer team, was also arrested on charges of “dishonorable and insulting...
UN rights chief says ‘full-fledged’ crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
Iran is in a “full-fledged human rights crisis” as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for “independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes” into violations of human rights in Iran during a special session...
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson. The 62-year-old had walked outside her home with her husband Thursday evening after drinking tea when the building was struck. Kristenko was killed instantly from a wound to the head. Her husband died hours later in the hospital from internal bleeding. “Russians took the two most precious people from me,” their bereft daughter, Lilia Kristenko, 38, said, clutching her cat inside her coat as she watched on in horror Friday as responders finally arrived to transport her mother to the morgue. “They lived so well, they lived differently,” she told The Associated Press. “But they died in one day.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Mothers Of Russian Soldiers Slam 'Shameful' Putin Meeting
The women have accused Putin of "hiding" from the mothers and wives of Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine.
Iran offer powerful show of defiance on day of jeers, tears and joy
The fans made their feelings known before the players did the country proud with a 2-0 World Cup victory over Wales
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
Body of Israeli Druze young man seized by Palestinians in Jenin returned to his family – Israeli military
The body of an Israeli Druze young man that was seized by Palestinian gunmen in Jenin has been transferred to his family, the Israeli military said on Thursday, adding that nothing had been given in return. “We didn’t negotiate in any way with the gunmen that had the body,” an...
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
