Curbside Bistro in Odessa gives away Thanksgiving meals
ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro celebrated their annual free thanksgiving event today. They gave away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who showed up needing a meal, no questions asked. The idea for the event came to co-owner Alejandro Barrientos nine years ago when he was at a restaurant in...
Communities feed citizens for Thanksgiving
MIDLAND, Texas — It's the season of giving, and locations around the Permian Basin are doing their part to make sure people have a hot meal for Thanksgiving. The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served a free Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday for the 36h year in a row. This team, which...
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Porch pirate goes after furniture
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
As Midland private school leaders face indictments, their supporters question the conduct of local police
Current and former leaders at Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland were indicted this month on state felony charges for allegedly concealing the abuse of children. The two schools were investigated for two separate, unconnected incidents, but the schools’ supporters have united to call on the City of...
Equipment failure at Midland airport causes long security lines Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning the lines at the Midland International Air and Spaceport were really long due to a TSA equipment failure. This failure caused wait times to go up and the airport recommended that people show up two hours before their time. But even without equipment failure,...
Permian Basin players rack up District 2-6A all-district honors
District 2-6A, the district that Odessa, Permian, Midland and Midland Legacy compete in, announced its all-district honors. Permian had 16 first-team selections while Legacy was just behind them with 15. The Rebels also had five unanimous selections while Permian boasted seven. Here is the full list of ECISD and MISD athletes and coaches who were […]
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported […]
Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
Victim in deadly September RV fire identified
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Traffic stop ends in arrest for one Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after a traffic stop that led to a drug bust. Ivan Estrada, 20, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. He was also cited for driving without a license and driving without headlights. According to an affidavit, on […]
