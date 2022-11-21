Female dies after hit-and-run crash in Downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened around 8:15 in the parking lot of Eli's bar and restaurant in the 800 block of East Hennepin. Officers found an adult female in her 50s on the ground with life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe that the woman had fallen and then was struck by a vehicle, leaving the scene before help arrived. No arrests have been made yet and there is no ID of the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).