New York City, NY

SEEN HIM? Man throws brick at NYC gay bar — 3rd attack there in a week

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Hell's Kitchen gay bar was attacked for the third time in a week when a man threw a brick at its front window over the weekend.

The latest attack happened Saturday night when the vandal approached the VERS bar on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street while it was busy with customers inside. He then tossed a brick at the window and ran off.

There were no physical injuries, but there's a lot of fear and anger.

While the NYPD did investigate all three times, owner David DeParolesa told 1010 WINS that he isn't seeing the "organic response" he expected from the department.

"That scares me because it does feel like, because this is repetitive and likely to happen again, what should I do to catch it the next time is not something I am getting any activity around?" he said.

Fortunately, he recently installed new surveillance cameras, and there is clear video of the latest suspect.

DeParolesa said that when he opened the spot in July, he installed shatterproof glass windows, fearing something like this would happen.

"My only hope is that this is not an escalating issue, and I hope that the attention that this brings can help others and bring to light that the LGBTQ community is one that still needs broader help and support," he added.

Following Saturday's arrest of two men for threatening to attack a New York City synagogue as well as the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that state police are increasing monitoring and providing enhanced support in communities vulnerable to hate crimes.

It's unclear if all three attacks on VERS were committed by the same man. An investigation is ongoing.

