Casey Asato sentenced to 25 years in prison
The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu announced that Casey Asato has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a domestic violence incident involving arson and terroristic threatening.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
Arizona Woman Gets 51 Months In Prison After Throwing 5-Year-Old Child From Moving Vehicle
Melody Gwen Nez, 32, of Dilkon, Arizona, was sentenced on November 21, 2022, by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Nez previously pleaded guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. For
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
Former union boss found guilty, bail revoked
After handing the case to the jury on Friday, a verdict has come in in the trial of former media union boss, Brian Ahakuelo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds apply for permits to carry a concealed weapon, but some question rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it has received nearly 600 applications to carry a concealed weapon after it began accepting applications this week. On Tuesday, HPD Chief Joe Logan also outlined the new rules for applicants, which includes a proficiency requirement and criminal and mental health background...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and members of family has been found guilty on all 69 counts against him. A federal jury returned the verdict in Brian Ahakuelo’s trial on Monday afternoon. The counts against him...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
‘Deeply Offensive’: Sandy Hook Plaintiffs File More Than 800 Pages to Stop Alex Jones’ Bid for New Trial and Reduction of Damages
Attorneys for Sandy Hook plaintiffs filed several hundred pages of court documents on Tuesday in order to push back against recent efforts by Infowars host Alex Jones‘ to escape the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages he was ordered by jurors and a judge to pay for years of promoting false and defamatory conspiracy theories.
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
