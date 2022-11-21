ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Sentencing delayed for Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds apply for permits to carry a concealed weapon, but some question rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it has received nearly 600 applications to carry a concealed weapon after it began accepting applications this week. On Tuesday, HPD Chief Joe Logan also outlined the new rules for applicants, which includes a proficiency requirement and criminal and mental health background...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
WAIPAHU, HI
Law & Crime

‘Deeply Offensive’: Sandy Hook Plaintiffs File More Than 800 Pages to Stop Alex Jones’ Bid for New Trial and Reduction of Damages

Attorneys for Sandy Hook plaintiffs filed several hundred pages of court documents on Tuesday in order to push back against recent efforts by Infowars host Alex Jones‘ to escape the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages he was ordered by jurors and a judge to pay for years of promoting false and defamatory conspiracy theories.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...

