Atlanta, GA

fox4now.com

Ga. man accused of kidnapping 6-year-old son, may be headed to Florida

CUMMING, Ga. — Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnapping his own son. Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell say they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to police, Richard was...
CUMMING, GA

