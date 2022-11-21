Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Santino Marella: My In-Ring Wrestling Days Are Behind Me, I Enjoy Doing Commentary
Santino Marella thinks his in-ring days are behind him at this point in his career. Since 2014, Santino Marella's career in the squared circle has seemingly winded down year by year. Marella, who last competed for WWE in 2014, has only wrestled in select independent promotions in recent years as the in-ring chapter of his career is seemingly coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
Bianca Belair Says WWE Crown Jewel Gear Split Before She Made Her Entrance, Quickly Restitched It
Bianca Belair is known for making her own gear, and she had some last minute adjustments for WWE Crown Jewel. Belair didn't have much free time to put her gear together for WWE Crown Jewel as she's been busy being WWE Raw Women's Champion, but managed to whip up an outfit during the long travel. The gear was done, when disaster nearly struck.
Santino Marella On His In-Ring Return, Daughter's Injury Status In NXT | Interview
Santino Marella On His In-Ring Return, Daughter's Injury Status In NXT | Interview
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect
Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan
Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022.
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Jon Moxley Returning To Wrestling REVOLVER, Orange Cassidy Wants Jake Hager's Hat | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. - Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will make a special appearance at the Season Finale event on December 3. - Ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy said that he wants Jake Hager's beloved hat. -...
Sami Zayn Explains Why He Works So Well With The Bloodline
Following WrestleMania, Sami Zayn was looking to prove he was still a leader and he wanted to do so by helping out Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Since then, Zayn's relationship with Roman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) has grown to the point where he's become an Honorary Uce and could one day be Sami Uso. Many fans and peers have said that Sami is doing the best work of his career and is consistently the most entertaining presence on television.
