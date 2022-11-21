ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santino Marella: My In-Ring Wrestling Days Are Behind Me, I Enjoy Doing Commentary

Santino Marella thinks his in-ring days are behind him at this point in his career. Since 2014, Santino Marella's career in the squared circle has seemingly winded down year by year. Marella, who last competed for WWE in 2014, has only wrestled in select independent promotions in recent years as the in-ring chapter of his career is seemingly coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Mandy Rose: I Have Another Good Raw Or SmackDown Run In Me, I've Earned Respect

Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again. Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for over a year and shows no signs of slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Rose has defeated the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more during her run as champion.
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan

Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results

Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London

Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1

The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Sami Zayn Explains Why He Works So Well With The Bloodline

Following WrestleMania, Sami Zayn was looking to prove he was still a leader and he wanted to do so by helping out Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Since then, Zayn's relationship with Roman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) has grown to the point where he's become an Honorary Uce and could one day be Sami Uso. Many fans and peers have said that Sami is doing the best work of his career and is consistently the most entertaining presence on television.
