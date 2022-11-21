Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
‘F---ing nightmare’: Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he'd support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 if he decided to run, noting that he'd prefer a centrist.
Indian authorities say rats ate hundreds of pounds of seized cannabis
According to court documents, police were asked to provide hundreds of pounds of cannabis in cases, but police blamed rats for the missing evidence.
Among the goals of Artemis I: launching the lunar economy (re-air)
Earlier this month, the highly anticipated launch of the Orion spacecraft finally happened at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The lift-off of that unmanned rocket was the first of a series in the agency’s Artemis missions, which aim to eventually establish a long-term human presence on the moon’s surface to begin building a lunar economy, including extracting precious metals and minerals to send back to Earth.
A cap on Russian oil could be coming — if Western allies can agree on a price
A few months ago, we discussed how Western allies are considering a price cap on Russian oil transported by sea. Fast forward to today, and they’re still working on it. An EU diplomat offered more specifics on Wednesday with mention of a target range of $65 to $70 per barrel.
Housing markets across the globe hit by rising rates
If you had to pick one industry in the U.S. that’s feeling the impact of those Federal Reserve rate hikes, it would be housing. Existing home sales are down 28% since last year, according to the National Association of Realtors — which is a Marketplace underwriter. The thing...
