Ohio State Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday morning as one of 12 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher regardless of position.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has 65 catches for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns this fall, making him just the eighth player in school history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Cris Carter, Terry Glenn, David Boston, Michael Jenkins, Parris Campbell, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson.

Other semifinalists include Boston College’s Zay Flowers, Georgia’s Brock Bowers, Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, Houston’s Nathaniel Dell, North Carolina’s Josh Downs, Purdue’s Charlie Jones, SMU’s Rashee Rice, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes and USC’s Jordan Addison, who took home the award last season while playing at Pittsburgh.

Glenn is the only Buckeye to win the Biletnikoff Award, which is named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, as he hauled in 64 passes for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 1995 season.

That said, three semifinalists for this year’s award will be revealed on Nov. 29, while the winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

