Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show

 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Elton John performed his final North American concert of his farewell tour on Sunday, with a star-studded show at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" hitmaker played three shows at the stadium over the last few days, marking a return to the venue where he famously performed dressed in a sequined baseball uniform in 1975 at the height of his fame.

On Sunday, he wore a robe version of that Dodger uniform.

The three-hour "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" concert, which was streamed on Disney+, saw the 75-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner belt out hits including "Bennie and the Jets", "I'm Still Standing" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road".

Singers Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile joined him on stage for duets "Cold Heart", "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me".

Other guests included singers Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Joni Mitchell, John's longtime collaborator and lyricist Bernie Taupin and actor Taron Egerton, who portrayed the singer in 2019 film "Rocketman".

John has performed 183 shows across the United States and Canada as part of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour which began in September 2018.

He heads to Australia in January for its next leg.

