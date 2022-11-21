Effective: 2022-11-25 04:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph on exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for operators of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Fernando Valley, winds will be strongest in western and northern portions of the valley.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO