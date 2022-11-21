Effective: 2022-11-25 03:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Terry; Yoakum WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Rain mixed with snow, becoming all snow by tonight. Snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches west of a line from Brownfield to Levelland to Littlefield, with 1 to 4 inches of snow expected elsewhere. The largest snow accumulations are expected near the Texas - New Mexico state line. * WHERE...Portions of the central and western South Plains. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with roads becoming snow-covered and slippery. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

BAILEY COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO