Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 04:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph on exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for operators of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Fernando Valley, winds will be strongest in western and northern portions of the valley.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 04:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for operators of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 02:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 04:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Monica Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for operators of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0