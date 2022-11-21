Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
news3lv.com
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department invited their families to carve the turkey and set plates inside the station this Thanksgiving. The Fire Station 51 crew cooked their feast from scratch and shared all the fixings with their loved ones. Captain Jay Ward has been...
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini shares tips for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and if you don't have any plans, have no fear. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to share some tips for a last-minute holiday meal.
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Fox5 KVVU
Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation. According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
news3lv.com
ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
news3lv.com
New holiday display debuts at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bellagio Las Vegas is getting into the Christmas cheer as it unveiled its popular holiday display on Tuesday. The new display, titled "Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection," captures the sights, smells, sounds, and new tastes of the holiday season, inviting visitors to celebrate the sweetest and most wonderful time of the year.
Where to Shop for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday Deals in Las Vegas
After Thanksgiving dinner is inhaled and the stress of hosting is over, it’s time to...
Las Vegas F1 barrier installation to begin in October
Now that there is less than a year to go before the F1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix 8 News Now has confirmed set up next to public roads will begin in October, more than a month before the race.
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
Comments / 0