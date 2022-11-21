ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation. According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New holiday display debuts at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bellagio Las Vegas is getting into the Christmas cheer as it unveiled its popular holiday display on Tuesday. The new display, titled "Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection," captures the sights, smells, sounds, and new tastes of the holiday season, inviting visitors to celebrate the sweetest and most wonderful time of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV

