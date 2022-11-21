ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?

A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes on I-39/90 northbound near Highway 151 reopen following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of I-39/90 northbound have reopened following a crash that briefly closed a pair of lanes just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. ﻿ WisDOT officials initially said they expected the lane closures to last roughly two hours, though the interstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident

​WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
