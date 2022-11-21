Read full article on original website
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Driver dies in Dodge County car crash after deputy attempts traffic stop for speeding
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac died early Thursday morning after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop before the driver sped away. A press release from the DCSO said a deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C in Trenton around 1:20am on Thursday. The car accelerated...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
wearegreenbay.com
Video shows vehicle losing control, nearly colliding with Wisconsin State Patrol
(WFRV) – A close call happened on a Wisconsin roadway after a vehicle just missed a Wisconsin State Trooper. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a motorist lost control of their vehicle and nearly high a squad car. Officials wanted to remind...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
wpr.org
6 shot, 11-year-old killed during Wisconsin's gun-deer season opening weekend
The opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer season was marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a member of his hunting party. Officials are asking all hunters continuing in the nine-day gun deer season, which opened Saturday, to follow the four basic rules of firearm safety, including always being aware of where the gun's muzzle is pointing.
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
All lanes on I-39/90 northbound near Highway 151 reopen following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of I-39/90 northbound have reopened following a crash that briefly closed a pair of lanes just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials initially said they expected the lane closures to last roughly two hours, though the interstate...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
Police identify St. Charles man they killed in shootout
Authorities have identified the man who police shot and killed during a standoff Saturday in O'Fallon, Missouri.
