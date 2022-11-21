ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The Jets quarterback reportedly upset teammates with his attitude after New York’s loss to the Patriots.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots.

After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense.

Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded “no.”

Now, according to a report from SNY on Sunday night, Wilson’s lack of accountability for his play has carried over into the locker room, causing teammates to be upset with how the young quarterback is handling himself after the rival Patriots completed a season sweep of the franchise with a 10-3 win.

A source told SNY that Wilson was walking around the locker room after the game “like he isn’t the problem,” which rubbed several teammates the wrong way.

Whether or not Wilson believes he’s the problem, it’s clear that New York’s offense struggled mightily against the Patriots. The Jets averaged 2.1 yards per play Sunday and had more punts (10) than pass completions (9).

Wilson finished the game 9-of-22 passing for 77 yards in the loss.

Jets coach Robert Saleh called the offense’s second-half performance “dogs---,” but noted that turning to backup quarterback Mike White was the “furthest” thing from his mind. But if Wilson continues to play poorly and spurn teammates in the process, he may leave Saleh with no choice but to re-evaluate the quarterback position.

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country .

