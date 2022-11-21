ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
What's the forecast for holiday travel plans?

High pressure anchored over the northeast leads to a quiet stretch of weather the next few days. Less wind on Tuesday helps it feel warmer even though temperatures only reach the mid to upper 40s. Similar conditions can be expected for Wednesday. The only difference is going to be temperatures...
