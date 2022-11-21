Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Some travel experts see promising sign as millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Whether it's by plane, train or car, 55 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. It's a promising sign for the travel industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic. By Wednesday the travel rush had already begun. “I’m so excited,” said Beatriz Cortez,...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Thanksgiving temperatures trend warmer over the decades in southern New England
Year to year temperature fluctuations on the Thanksgiving holiday are normal, but a steadily rising average over the past few decades is not. According to local climate data, southern New England has been seeing a steady climb in average Thanksgiving day temperatures for five decades. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina...
Turnto10.com
What's the forecast for holiday travel plans?
High pressure anchored over the northeast leads to a quiet stretch of weather the next few days. Less wind on Tuesday helps it feel warmer even though temperatures only reach the mid to upper 40s. Similar conditions can be expected for Wednesday. The only difference is going to be temperatures...
Turnto10.com
'This is our highest priority,' police say of case involving 4 murdered college students
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND/KLEW) — Authorities in Idaho held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death. This is our highest priority and it will remain our top priority," Chief James Fry of...
Comments / 0