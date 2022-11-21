ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MMQB Week 11: Bills Dig Out, Raiders Finally Close

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzYhS_0jIib5hp00

Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Dion Dawkins, Josh McDaniels, Jared Goff, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ron Rivera, Tony Pollard, and Brandon Graham.

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff.

How the Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uV3gm_0jIib5hp00
The Bills had a harder time getting to Detroit than finding the end zone once they were there.

Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

From buried doors and missing snow boots to helpful neighbors and long-winding paths, the Bills’ players, coaches and staff escaped a storm then got the win they needed. Albert Breer gets the inside story .

Three Deep: How the Commanders Saved Their Season by Not Panicking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1l6T_0jIib5hp00
Rivera's Commanders stand eighth in the NFC playoff race after their win over the Texans.

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer talks to Ron Rivera about staying the course even when the season got off to a rough start and the decision to go with Taylor Heinicke. Plus, he speaks to Tony Pollard about a big day for the Cowboys and Brandon Graham about moves paying off for the Eagles.

Ten Takeaways: How the Raiders Finally Closed a Game; the Lions Are Winning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1WQl_0jIib5hp00

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer talks to Josh McDaniels about finally winning a close one, and talks to Jared Goff about being on a three-game winning streak. Plus, Patrick Mahomes becoming Brady-esque in late-game situations, Zach Wilson’s words troubling for Jets, Burrow’s carrying Bengals and much more.

Six From Saturday: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is Positioning Himself as a Prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055dpG_0jIib5hp00
Williams has one more year to impress scouts before he is eligible to be drafted.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Plus more notes on Week 12 of the college football season, including thoughts on Michigan RB Blake Corum and Georgia lineman Jalen Carter.

More From The MMQB Staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Peg7Q_0jIib5hp00
It remains true that no one can coach up a defense quite like Belichick.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Conor Orr: The 2022 Patriots’ Defense Is a Classic Bill Belichick Masterpiece

Conor Orr: Pros and Cons of Odell Beckham Jr. Picking Cowboys or Giants

Week 11 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast , in your feed every Monday morning.

Sports Illustrated

