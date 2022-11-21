MMQB Week 11: Bills Dig Out, Raiders Finally Close
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Dion Dawkins, Josh McDaniels, Jared Goff, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ron Rivera, Tony Pollard, and Brandon Graham.
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff.
How the Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
From buried doors and missing snow boots to helpful neighbors and long-winding paths, the Bills’ players, coaches and staff escaped a storm then got the win they needed. Albert Breer gets the inside story .
Three Deep: How the Commanders Saved Their Season by Not Panicking
Albert Breer talks to Ron Rivera about staying the course even when the season got off to a rough start and the decision to go with Taylor Heinicke. Plus, he speaks to Tony Pollard about a big day for the Cowboys and Brandon Graham about moves paying off for the Eagles.
Ten Takeaways: How the Raiders Finally Closed a Game; the Lions Are Winning
Albert Breer talks to Josh McDaniels about finally winning a close one, and talks to Jared Goff about being on a three-game winning streak. Plus, Patrick Mahomes becoming Brady-esque in late-game situations, Zach Wilson’s words troubling for Jets, Burrow’s carrying Bengals and much more.
Six From Saturday: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is Positioning Himself as a Prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft
Plus more notes on Week 12 of the college football season, including thoughts on Michigan RB Blake Corum and Georgia lineman Jalen Carter.
Conor Orr: The 2022 Patriots’ Defense Is a Classic Bill Belichick Masterpiece
Conor Orr: Pros and Cons of Odell Beckham Jr. Picking Cowboys or Giants
Week 11 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
