SK and Raven from ‘Love Is Blind’ Confirm Messy Break-Up Following Cheating Allegations, Instagram Deletion Drama

Just when you think things couldn’t get messier, Love Is Blind throws another hurdle your way. The reality hit’s star couple from Season 3, Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, have confirmed their split via Instagram following cheating allegations . Prior to releasing their shared statement, the coupled deleted images of each other from their Instagram feeds.

Last night (Nov. 20), Raven shared a text post on her Instagram Story reading, “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time,” she continued. “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us.”

Raven added, “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

SK shared the same statement on his own Instagram account.

But, hold up… how did we get here? And what legal ramifications could possibly arise from their break up?

As fans know, Raven and SK did not come together easily. At the end of Season 3, they decided not to get married . Raven was quick to say “I do,” while SK answered, “I do not,” disappointing both his family and Love Is Blind viewers. Some even accused him of gaslighting his partner because we never saw him previously express reservations about his upcoming marriage.

Still, Raven and SK’s heartbreak was short-lasting. At the reunion episode, the couple revealed they had continued to see each other and were dating at the time of filming.

But about a week ago, their romance started to show some cracks as SK became entangled in a series of cheating allegations revealed on TikTok. Last week, TikTok user @emmywho9 (who has since deleted her account) shared a video that read, “Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you actually see he’s on the show Love is Blind and that he met you after the show was filmed but is still with the same girl right now.”

She went on to show screenshots of her alleged correspondence with SK, claiming to have sent their messages to Raven.

Another user, @hannahbethstyle , shared a video that said, “When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a ‘fiancé’ from a reality show he did on Netflix but then he tells you it’s all fake and for $…” She went on to allege that SK kept telling her she’d get to meet his “fake fiancé,” which she alleged never happened.

The Dallas fashion influencer doubled down on her claims over the weekend with an additional video, but Raven seemingly denied the allegations, saying on social media, “rumors are rumors.” Before the split was confirmed, @hannahbethstyle uploaded another video with the caption, “Women need to collectively stop protecting awful men. Enough.”

Now, onto the legal portion of it all. Fans have expressed confusion about Raven and SK’s mention of “ongoing legal proceedings.” Who’s suing who? There’s the possibility that the couple is suing for social media defamation, after rumors were spread by users claiming Raven and SK only engaged in their relationship for PR and financial purposes. And there’s always the possibility that those claims were proven right, and Netflix is acting in retaliation due to contract violations.

Love Is Blind creator and executive producer Chris Coelen has long stressed the importance of “genuine” casting. In a 2020 interview with Variety , he stated that the show looks for “people who are genuine [and] people who really want a long term relationship.”

“There’s a lot of good shows out there where people can find love, but it’s not really that serious. We wanted people who are genuine about it,” he continued. “That was kind of criteria number one. Beyond that, within a certain relative age range, that’s about it.”

Love Is Blind ‘s casting call for next season includes an application that emphasizes the search for “single men and women” to appear on the show. If it’s true that SK wasn’t single the whole time, he could be in a bit of a pickle with the streaming giant.

While we’ve previously speculated that Matt , Cole and Bartise were the villains of the latest season of Love Is Blind , we’re starting to wonder, what if SK was the real villain all along?

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.