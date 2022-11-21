ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Health approved for stand alone surgery center in west Mobile

By Brett Greenberg
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — USA Health has been approved to build a “multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center,” according to a news release.

The new surgery center will be located where the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building already is. The stand alone building is located at 181 Hillcrest Rd.

South Alabama professor awarded 10K for ‘excellence in cancer research’

“We are very grateful to have the support of the review board on this project, which will give residents of west Mobile more convenient access to outpatient surgery services backed by academic medicine,” said Owen Bailey, M.H.A., FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health. “This allows us to fulfill our mission to help people lead longer, better lives.”

The building will be 28,000 square-feet and have six operating rooms and two procedure rooms for “multiple outpatient procedures.” USA Health will be specializing in orthopedics, ENT, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal, pediatric surgery and general surgery.

“Not only will the new surgery center provide timely care for outpatient surgical procedures, but it also will enable us to train future physicians in multiple specialties,” said John V. Marymont, M.D., M.B.A., vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama.

There is not a date given for when the new surgery center is expected to open. The stand alone emergency building was opened in March 2022.

