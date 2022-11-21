ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Vikings grades for Week 12 win vs. Patriots

The NFL’s slate of Thanksgiving games was one of the best in recent memory this year. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kicked the day off with a game that went down to the wire, then the Dallas Cowboys upended the division rival New York Giants in the late afternoon game. Even with all that excitement, the nightcap between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings may have been the best game of the day to start out Week 12 action, complete with plenty of drama.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots

It’s time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. After getting blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys, many expected this team to come crashing back down to Earth. Surely, they’ll start regressing back to the mean, right? Well, their Thanksgiving win against the New England Patriots might finally convince the […] The post Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, Bill Belichick give strong reactions to overturned TD call in loss vs. Vikings

Hunter Henry thought he had a touchdown reception in the middle of the third quarter during the New England Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The Patriots tight end made a grab right at the goal line on a third-and-goal play, appearing to secure the ball and reach into the end zone for a touchdown that would’ve given the Patriots a 30-23 lead. The officials initially ruled the play as a reception and a touchdown, but after a several-minute-long review, Henry’s reception was taken away as it was ruled the ball hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers offers up relieving update on shoulder injury suffered on first play vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots ended up losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, thanks in large part to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s exploits. While there are plenty of reasons for the Patriots brass to feel despondent, as they have fallen out of the playoff picture in the meantime, Jakobi Meyers’ injury status should at least cause them to breathe a sigh of relief.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara’s Saints practice status will make fantasy football managers sweat

Alvin Kamara during the open-viewing period of New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, per Terrin Waack. Kamara has previously dealt with injury trouble this season, but the Saints running back had presumably been ready to roll for New Orleans’ Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It is possible that Kamara is completely fine, but this will be something to monitor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

The unreal Randy Moss record that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could shatter in the Thanksgiving game vs. Patriots

Justin Jefferson is on the doorstep of once again making notable history in his early run with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson heads into the Vikings’ Thanksgiving clash with the New England Patriots ranking in the top five in multiple stats this season, including receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,093). He has tallied 4,109 receiving yards […] The post The unreal Randy Moss record that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could shatter in the Thanksgiving game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bills grades for Week 12 win vs. Lions

It wasn’t an easy victory, but the Buffalo Bills had a successful Thanksgiving Day encounter with the Detroit Lions after placekicker Tyler Bass connected on a 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. That kick allowed the Bills to earn a 28-25 victory, their second victory at Ford Field in the last 5 days.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy