Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB
Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints list 11 players on Wednesday injury report ahead of trip to San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints open practice for their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco with 11 players on the injury report.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Vikings grades for Week 12 win vs. Patriots
The NFL’s slate of Thanksgiving games was one of the best in recent memory this year. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kicked the day off with a game that went down to the wire, then the Dallas Cowboys upended the division rival New York Giants in the late afternoon game. Even with all that excitement, the nightcap between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings may have been the best game of the day to start out Week 12 action, complete with plenty of drama.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots
It’s time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. After getting blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys, many expected this team to come crashing back down to Earth. Surely, they’ll start regressing back to the mean, right? Well, their Thanksgiving win against the New England Patriots might finally convince the […] The post Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, Bill Belichick give strong reactions to overturned TD call in loss vs. Vikings
Hunter Henry thought he had a touchdown reception in the middle of the third quarter during the New England Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The Patriots tight end made a grab right at the goal line on a third-and-goal play, appearing to secure the ball and reach into the end zone for a touchdown that would’ve given the Patriots a 30-23 lead. The officials initially ruled the play as a reception and a touchdown, but after a several-minute-long review, Henry’s reception was taken away as it was ruled the ball hit the ground.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers offers up relieving update on shoulder injury suffered on first play vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots ended up losing 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, thanks in large part to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s exploits. While there are plenty of reasons for the Patriots brass to feel despondent, as they have fallen out of the playoff picture in the meantime, Jakobi Meyers’ injury status should at least cause them to breathe a sigh of relief.
Alvin Kamara’s Saints practice status will make fantasy football managers sweat
Alvin Kamara during the open-viewing period of New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, per Terrin Waack. Kamara has previously dealt with injury trouble this season, but the Saints running back had presumably been ready to roll for New Orleans’ Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It is possible that Kamara is completely fine, but this will be something to monitor.
The unreal Randy Moss record that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could shatter in the Thanksgiving game vs. Patriots
Justin Jefferson is on the doorstep of once again making notable history in his early run with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson heads into the Vikings’ Thanksgiving clash with the New England Patriots ranking in the top five in multiple stats this season, including receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,093). He has tallied 4,109 receiving yards […] The post The unreal Randy Moss record that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could shatter in the Thanksgiving game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills grades for Week 12 win vs. Lions
It wasn’t an easy victory, but the Buffalo Bills had a successful Thanksgiving Day encounter with the Detroit Lions after placekicker Tyler Bass connected on a 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. That kick allowed the Bills to earn a 28-25 victory, their second victory at Ford Field in the last 5 days.
