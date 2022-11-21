Read full article on original website
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 13-19 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center, making 13 patient contacts. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior. Six of the 11 calls were in...
Let there be light
Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
A supportive meal
Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.
Spirit EMS employee honored for 10,000 days of service
HOUSTON — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Spirit EMS recently honored one of its own. Capt. Todd Marburger of Spirit EMS was completely surprised when he was honored by his family and colleagues for 10,000 days as a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) in Ohio on Nov. 5. That is just over 27 years.
Out of the past
———— A Projectiscope and Sciopticon Entertainment was given in the Knights of the Golden Eagle Hall last evening under the auspices of Miami Castle. First part of the program consisted of a number of general views with the projectiscope. These were followed by a number of local views, such as business houses, street scenes, churches and residences taken around Sidney with the aid of the sciopticon.
Man sentenced to 17 months in prison for assault
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, drug trafficking, domestic violence and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges. Melvin M. Martin, 50, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with nine days...
Preparing for the party
Librarian Nancy McAlpin, of Tipp City, adds a gold bow to a Fall wreath at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McAlpin made the wreath as a test run to make sure it would turn out before letting kids give it a try. Wreath making will be one of the activities kids will take part in during a Thanksgiving party at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Kids will also sing songs and play BINGO.
Becoming good citizens
Daren the DARE Lion hands Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye a ham that was part of three meals purchased by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Under the direction of Frye, Deputies recently delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to three Shelby County families. The holiday food baskets were made possible by donations received from fifth-grade DARE students from the Botkins, Jackson Center, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston and Sidney City School districts. Fifth grade students recently completed a “Good Citizenship”project while completing the DARE program. Students completed extra chores at home to earn extra money and then donated their earnings towards the costs of the food for the food baskets. School Administrators nominated the families that could use the extra help during the Thanksgiving holiday season. This is the eighth consecutive year for the project and continues to be a huge success.
Scholl, Siefring exchange vows
WAPAKONETA — Frances P. Scholl and Mark J. Siefring were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta on Nov. 5, 2022. The ceremony was performed by officiant Mark Hoying with music and vocals by Adam Fahnke, pianist, and Rachel Post, vocalist. Their union was celebrated with friends and family following the wedding at the Knights of Columbus in Celina.
Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has sent a letter to Stephane Cordeille, chief executive officer, of the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations in Gettysburg and Sidney, laying off 350 workers and shifting manufacturing overseas. “The decision...
Healthy Business Council honors business
CELINA — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) recently named Celina Insurance Group a 2022 Healthy Worksite Platinum Award Winner. Celina was one of 96 Ohio employers recognized for healthy workplace practices this year. The Healthy Worksite Award distinguishes Ohio companies that demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness...
Funds to help with various projects
ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
Anna Village Council passes legislation and discusses projects
ANNA – The Anna Village Council passed legislation and discussed ongoing projects at a regular session on Nov. 8. An ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to Anna’s code of ordinances entered the third reading and was adopted. The rules were suspended for a resolution authorizing additional appropriations for Anna, and it was adopted. The council also approved a then-and-now purchase order for $43,093.
Kettering Health to offer Cerianna injection clinical trial
KETTERING – Kettering Health is the first and only health system in southwest Ohio to participate in a post marketing clinical trial evaluating GE Healthcare’s diagnostic radiotracer, Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F18) injection, clinical utility to guide therapeutic management in metastatic breast cancer patients. Cerianna, FDA approved since May 2020,...
SCORES: New Bremen, LCC tangle in a state semifinal Saturday in Wapak
Last weekend, blizzard-like, white-out conditions at both Sidney Memorial Stadium and Findlay’s Donnell Stadium froze the passing games to a standstill while two solid straight-ahead running teams, New Bremen (11-3) and Lima Central Catholic (10-4), scraped paths to victory. The Cardinals and Thunderbirds did what they do best —...
Humphrey reflects on year in office
SIDNEY — The outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Sidney shared her thoughts on her on serving as the club’s president. She also honored several members of the club for their contributions. “Serving as president of our Kiwanis Club has been so much more than I expected,”...
$2.2 million cash coming to Midwest customers
ST. MARYS — Many Midwest Electric members will see a lower electric bill around the holidays. This month, the local electric cooperative is returning $2,214,000 in prior year margins to 8,598 current and former members. Eligible co-op members will receive the refund either as a credit on their electric...
Agape provides food for those in need
SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance. Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can...
UVCC opens doors to Class of 2025
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will welcome sophomores from area schools to their campus in Piqua for the annual Explore Careers Day On Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Students will visit Upper Valley for an hour, spending time in two programs that they chose in advance.” said Andrew Snyder, recruitment coordinator.
Friday, Saturday hoops roundup: Fort Loramie rallies in season opener
CASSTOWN — Avery Brandewie made two late baskets to lift Fort Loramie to a 32-30 victory over Miami East in a season opener on Friday. The Redskins led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Vikings used a 9-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-16 at halftime, then used a 4-1 edge in the third to tie it 20-20 heading into the fourth.
