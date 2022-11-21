Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Payset selects Thought Machine to bring next-generation financial services to UK and European markets
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been selected to power Payset, the online payments platform and provider of multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses. Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine provide...
The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
ZA Bank integrates Wise to become first HK bank to launch international transfers with no FX mark-ups or hidden fees
Hong Kong’s No.1 virtual bank ZA Bank and Wise, (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, jointly announced a partnership today to offer low-cost and quick international money transfers to Hongkongers. This partnership marks two firsts: ZA Bank...
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks
Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
Atom Changes Its Serviceability Criteria to Support More SMEs
Atom bank, the UK’s first app-based bank, has today revamped its serviceability criteria for both variable and fixed rate commercial mortgage products as it looks to improve access to finance and challenge the high street lenders. The changes will see the serviceability criteria for its lending range simplified, including...
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad on The Clearing House and FedNow Payment Initiatives
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we talk to Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad about The Clearing House’s real-time payments initiatives and the introduction of the FedNow Service. TCH’s initiative has been popular among banks and FIs, whereas FedNow is a government effort to develop real-time payments on a consumer level.
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Digital Takeover of B2B2C
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler discusses the rapid increase in digital B2B payments throughout the pandemic and the similarities businesses share with individual consumers. Whisler explains that the real digital takeover has been in B2C transactions, with more merchants and SMEs in the U.S. offering digital wallets as a payment method – this paves the way for FIs to provide further digital capabilities to their clients.
Kirt Hills on The Drive for Financial Inclusion at Unipet
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Kirt Hills, the COO of the United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (Unipet), about the drive for financial inclusion and their move to more sustainable energy sources. Hills, along with his expert team at Unipet, came to the conference to detail how consumers...
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
Use of External Finance Down Across the UK but Signs of Growth in Regional Equity Finance Markets
The British Business Bank’s second annual Nations and Regions Tracker, published today, finds usage of external finance has fallen overall across the UK, as nine out of the twelve regions saw a drop in use of small business finance. In addition, 38% of smaller businesses were using external finance in the second quarter of 2022, down seven percentage points from 45% a year earlier. Core debt products remain the most used and widely available across the UK nations and regions.
Removing Failed Payments Could Increase This Year’s Black Friday Weekend Sales by Up to £200mn for UK Online Retailers, BR-DGE Data Reveals
UK online retail businesses could increase their gross sales by up to £200 million during the 2022 Black Friday weekend (25th – 28th November) if failed payments are avoided, according to the latest analysis by BR-DGE’s failed payments calculator. Recent data from VoucherCodes1 forecasts that UK shoppers...
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
How might the stock market react when rumors about China letting go of its zero-COVID policy spread?
The whispers of policy change sparked a huge rally of around $450 billion in Chinese equities. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 6.1% and the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 7.6% from the start of the rumor up until November 4th. The Hang Seng Index, which is made up mostly of mainland Chinese firms, increased by more than 10% over the same time frame.
