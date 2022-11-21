ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News4Jax.com

Consumer Reports: Gifts that will keep on giving for trendy young adults

Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens, and even young adults can be especially tricky. Consider skipping the trends that will quickly fade, and check out Consumer Reports’ expertly curated list of gifts that can keep on giving for the young adults in your life. Consumer Reports says shopping...
News4Jax.com

Tips for safely storing Thanksgiving leftovers

Leftovers are a staple of a big Thanksgiving dinner. But how should you store them to make sure they last?. “Food containers can vary, but the most important thing is to make sure that it’s really well sealed and airtight,” explained Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic.
News4Jax.com

Keep these recalled toys off your holiday wish lists

Just because a toy is for sale, does not mean it is safe. Any toy made for children under the age of 12 is supposed to pass third-party safety testing in order for it to make it onto store shelves. Sometimes after a toy is on the market, a defect...
News4Jax.com

BBB Warning: Beware of scams while looking for season’s hot toys

Every year, there are always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ holiday wish lists. The hot toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find. That’s when scammers use the toys’ popularity to trick parents out of their money. In 2022, according...
News4Jax.com

Consumer Reports: Gifts for travelers that will pass inspection

Now that more people are back to traveling, what do you give the person who has been to lots of places but still has plans for more trips? Something to take on their next journey, of course! Consumer Reports has practical and useful gifts for all the wanderers on your list, whether they’re traveling near or far.
News4Jax.com

Protecting your health at the holidays: Avoid ‘extreme stress’ in relationships

Thanksgiving is usually a time of togetherness, but it can also be a time when tense conversations can happen at the dining room table. From politics to personal questions about relationships to anxiousness about trying to impress family members, the holidays can also be stressful. Emergency room Dr. Naomi Jean-Baptiste...

