Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Related
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Family flees to U.S. after escaping human traffickers; Teen loses kidney, left paralyzed
A teenager left permanently disabled after surviving an attack by human traffickers now lives at the Montgomery County Stillwater Center in Dayton, according to the Public Information Officer (PIO) with Montgomery County Job Center. Surur Ali was only seven years old when his family was kidnapped attempting to flee northeast...
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
Sidney Daily News
Let there be light
Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
Sidney Daily News
Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has sent a letter to Stephane Cordeille, chief executive officer, of the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations in Gettysburg and Sidney, laying off 350 workers and shifting manufacturing overseas. “The decision...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Sidney Daily News
Funds to help with various projects
ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
Sidney Daily News
A supportive meal
Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.
whio.com
Crowd gathers in Dayton for candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community
DAYTON — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Dayton for a candlelight vigil in support of the LGBTQ+ community. This comes after five people were killed, and 19 others were hurt in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs. People in the Miami Valley wanted to...
Springfield man honored by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group for community service
Martin, the owner of The Ability Builders, LLC, was looking to hire more employees in July so that they could expand their impact on the community.
Xenia school levy passes by single vote, recount required
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote. According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund […]
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
Sidney Daily News
Healthy Business Council honors business
CELINA — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) recently named Celina Insurance Group a 2022 Healthy Worksite Platinum Award Winner. Celina was one of 96 Ohio employers recognized for healthy workplace practices this year. The Healthy Worksite Award distinguishes Ohio companies that demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS employee honored for 10,000 days of service
HOUSTON — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Spirit EMS recently honored one of its own. Capt. Todd Marburger of Spirit EMS was completely surprised when he was honored by his family and colleagues for 10,000 days as a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) in Ohio on Nov. 5. That is just over 27 years.
Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
Comments / 0