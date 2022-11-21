ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
dayton.com

SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season

Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let there be light

Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
Sidney Daily News

Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has sent a letter to Stephane Cordeille, chief executive officer, of the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations in Gettysburg and Sidney, laying off 350 workers and shifting manufacturing overseas. “The decision...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book

PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Funds to help with various projects

ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A supportive meal

Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Xenia school levy passes by single vote, recount required

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote. According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund […]
XENIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Healthy Business Council honors business

CELINA — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) recently named Celina Insurance Group a 2022 Healthy Worksite Platinum Award Winner. Celina was one of 96 Ohio employers recognized for healthy workplace practices this year. The Healthy Worksite Award distinguishes Ohio companies that demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness...
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS employee honored for 10,000 days of service

HOUSTON — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Spirit EMS recently honored one of its own. Capt. Todd Marburger of Spirit EMS was completely surprised when he was honored by his family and colleagues for 10,000 days as a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) in Ohio on Nov. 5. That is just over 27 years.
HOUSTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Englewood PD asks: Have you seen this suspected thief?

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Police Department is asking its loyal Facebook followers and the general public for help in tracking down a man who stole a wallet from a purse and then used the credit cards he found in the wallet to buy more than $3,000 in pre-loaded gift cards from the Walmart in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, OH

