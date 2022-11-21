The Utah Jazz may appear on more trade rumors as they start to think about their plans for the 2023 NBA Draft soon. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings may not start now, former NBA forward Channing Frye said on a new episode of Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, but teams may […] The post Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO