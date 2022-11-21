Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance
November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
Happy Thanksgiving from the County's District Clerk Office
November 24, 2022 - Before closing up at 4:30pm on Wednesday, the Shelby County District Clerk's Office came together to wish all a Happy Thanksgiving! They wish everyone many blessings and a wonderful time with family and friends this holiday season. The office will reopen Monday morning.
Nacogdoches Medical Center Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety from National Leapfrog Group (Pd Adv)
November 23, 2022 – East Texans can be proud to know that when it comes to patient safety, Nacogdoches Medical Center (NMC) is at the top among hospitals nationwide. This fall, NMC has received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Nacogdoches Medical Center’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
Joaquin Celebrates with ‘An Olde Fashioned Festival’ on Dec. 3rd
November 22, 2022 - The Joaquin Christmas Festival is coming to downtown Joaquin on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 9am!. For additional information, contact Joaquin City Hall 936-269-3021 or Krystal Raybon 903-692-2066.
David “Ole Milwaukee” Lynn Bryce, Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas, officiated by Orval Miller. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
November 22, 2022 - The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites spectators, shoppers and parade participants to join us Saturday December 3, 2022 for Breakfast with Santa 8am-9am with our annual Christmas parade line up at 9:30am and Parade starts at 10am with Christmas festivities after the parade held in Downtown Timpson. There will also be pictures, craft, gift, food and snack vendors on site, so come watch and enjoy!
William David Campbell Sr.
William David Campbell Sr., 72, of Joaquin, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Joaquin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sardis Cemetery. Interment will be at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born January 8, 1950, Mr. Campbell is the son of M....
Shelby Savings Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Christmas Open House
November 22, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank is celebrating it's 40th Anniversary with a Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 8th from 11am until 1pm. Shelby Savings Banks shared on Facebook, "With gratitude, we 'Celebrate 40 Years of Serving You in Banking' and what better time to celebrate our history and our future than this holiday season. We look forward to seeing you at our Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 8th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at both Center branch locations."
Randy Lynn Andrews
Memorial graveside service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at North Jericho Cemetery, CR 3129 off of FM 699, Center, Texas, with Bro. Mike Belgard officiating. Randy was born and raised in Shelby County. He graduated from Center High School Class of 1969. He loved his...
Michael Wayne Howard Sr.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with internment following at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Bro. Todd Jenkins will be officiating. Born February 1, 1967, in...
Sherry Lynn Caudle
A visitation will be held at Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, with Brother Tim Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center, Texas. Sherry was born...
