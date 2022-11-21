Read full article on original website
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
ZA Bank integrates Wise to become first HK bank to launch international transfers with no FX mark-ups or hidden fees
Hong Kong’s No.1 virtual bank ZA Bank and Wise, (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, jointly announced a partnership today to offer low-cost and quick international money transfers to Hongkongers. This partnership marks two firsts: ZA Bank...
Atom Changes Its Serviceability Criteria to Support More SMEs
Atom bank, the UK’s first app-based bank, has today revamped its serviceability criteria for both variable and fixed rate commercial mortgage products as it looks to improve access to finance and challenge the high street lenders. The changes will see the serviceability criteria for its lending range simplified, including...
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
Kirt Hills on The Drive for Financial Inclusion at Unipet
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Kirt Hills, the COO of the United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (Unipet), about the drive for financial inclusion and their move to more sustainable energy sources. Hills, along with his expert team at Unipet, came to the conference to detail how consumers...
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Payset selects Thought Machine to bring next-generation financial services to UK and European markets
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been selected to power Payset, the online payments platform and provider of multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses. Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine provide...
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks
Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases in China are rising at an alarming rate.
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
Motive Partners Agrees to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive Partners (“Motive” or the “Firm”), a specialist private equity firm focused on building, backing and buying the technology companies that enable the financial economy, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire embedded/capital GmbH (“embedded/capital”), a leading European venture capital platform focused on supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2023.
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster
Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker on the Bundling of Identity Verification
At Money20/20 Vegas, we sat with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification solution provider, Trulioo, to discuss the challenges FIs face with KYC and AML and the bundling of ID verification on financial platforms. For Ramsbacker, customers prefer to use multiple products and services from a single...
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
Checkout.com partners with Xiaomi to optimize the payment experience in HK and Macau
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, today announced a partnership with Xiaomi to provide an end-to-end payment solution for its Hong Kong and Macau payments. The partnership will enable Xiaomi to greatly simplify the payment process to support its global payment strategy and development goals. The companies will work together...
