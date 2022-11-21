Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
LeBron James gets injury status update for Friday vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers, mired in last place in the Pacific Division, may be getting LeBron James back in the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still listed as questionable with a left adductor strain by the team, but NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the All-Star performer is expected to make his return at San Antonio. James has missed the Lakers’ last 5 games.
CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies
A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
Patrick Beverley reveals Paul George-sized chip on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA in the early goings of the 2022-23 campaign. Through 17 games played, the 24-year old combo guard is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on near 50-40-90 splits, continuing the linear progression he’s displayed over the course of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Draymond Green has 1 problem with NBA’s 3-game suspension of Lakers guard Patrick Beverley
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took issue with the NBA slapping Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley with a three-game suspension. For those not in the know, Beverley was given the harsh punishment for shoving Deandre Ayton during their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Pat Bev didn’t like how Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and taunted him, prompting the LA vet to body-check the big man, leading to a technical foul and ejection.
Perfect John Collins trade offer Jazz must make to Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly fielding trade offers for star forward John Collins, and right off the bat, it sounds like the Utah Jazz are going to be one of his top suitors. However, the Hawks reportedly want Lauri Markkanen in return for Collins, which is a deal that the Jazz don’t sound too interested in taking part in.
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s magical’: Andrew Wiggins details Stephen Curry influence behind hot start
Andrew Wiggins drained six three-pointers for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 31 points in their blowout win over the short-handed LA Clippers. The defending champions have quietly won six of their last nine games, one loss of which came absent four...
Lakers’ ’empty’ room that’s triggered one player’s breakout
There’s a room in the arena formerly known as Staples Center that’s generally empty whenever the Los Angeles Lakers play. It’s meant to be an auxiliary locker room separate from the luxurious purple and gold facilities used by LeBron James and co. It’s a room typically used by NHL coaches whenever the LA Kings host […] The post Lakers’ ’empty’ room that’s triggered one player’s breakout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Victor Wembanyama deal was Black Friday come early for NBA
The NBA paid a total of $138,000 (133,000 euros) to acquire the rights to stream games of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, the team of the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft in forward Victor Wembanyama, according to a Wednesday report from Eurohoops. “A sum that seems derisory compared to the budget of […] The post Victor Wembanyama deal was Black Friday come early for NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
Yuta Watanabe has emerged as one of the Brooklyn Nets most productive players this season, but it appears as if the team will be without him for the foreseeable future. The team has one more game on the current road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Watanabe will not be active for that […] The post Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq over Taiwan League slander
On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal went out of his way to give the most disingenuous comment of all time to his fellow former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard, who is currently playing in the Taiwan League. “You should never be complimented...
Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start
The Utah Jazz may appear on more trade rumors as they start to think about their plans for the 2023 NBA Draft soon. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings may not start now, former NBA forward Channing Frye said on a new episode of Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, but teams may […] The post Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
