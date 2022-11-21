ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Vigil Planned For 'Cherished' Brandeis Student, 25, Killed In Waltham Bus Crash

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

As police in Waltham investigate the crash that killed a 25-year-old Brandeis undergraduate student and injured 27 others, the university is grappling with its loss.

Vanessa Mark died Saturday night, Nov. 19, while returning from a hockey game at Northwestern University after the shuttle bus she was riding in slammed into a tree on South Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Brandie University will hold a vigil on Monday at 7 p.m. at Harlan Chapel for Mark. School president Ron Liebowitz said the college would have grief counselors available for students struggling with the loss.

Mourners left flowers for Mark at the scene of the crash on Sunday.

"While Vanessa was currently on leave, she was living in Waltham and was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community," Liebowitz said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Vanessa's family and will continue to stay in contact with them in the coming days, and we will keep you updated about ways we will honor Vanessa's memory."

Liebowitz canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday so students and the Brandeis community could grieve. Thanksgiving break is set to begin on Wednesday.

Northeastern University held a vigil for Mark on Monday afternoon.

Waltham police are asking anyone who saw the crash that killed Mark and injured the bus driver and 26 other students to contact them at (781) 314-3600. Authorities haven't filed any charges in the incident.

