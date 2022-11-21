Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We blame the Grinch’: Yakima antique store keeps holiday spirit after dumpster fire damage
YAKIMA, Wash. — Flippers Antiques and Estate Sales has been broken into four times in recent years, but owner Ginnie Toney said they’ve never let it diminish their holiday spirit, even though they’re now dealing with the aftermath of a fire. “Every tragedy we have, we blame the Grinch and we just do a sign to commemorate him,” Toney said....
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
3 Great Stores in Yakima for Decorating a New Home
Whether you've moved into a new place or you're tired of the old decor that has been hanging in your house for years. We found Four great stores where you can recreate your entire home or set up your new one to make it feel like home. This is perfect...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event's 13 years. The race starts...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
nbcrightnow.com
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
mega993online.com
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
News Talk KIT
Watch Your Speed On Yakima City Streets This Holiday Season
Yakima Police will continue emphasis patrols through the holidays as they try and slow many Yakima drivers and prevent serious crashes. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Police are making a lot of traffic stops every week. During...
Small Business Saturday Planned in Downtown Yakima
Are you shopping this week? Friday is black Friday and Saturday is the 4th annual Small Business Saturday in downtown Yakima. Small Business Saturday is a chance for shoppers to discover and enjoy local merchants and to support their fellow community members. The event happens in downtown Yakima on Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm when nearly 40 businesses in the downtown core are participating in the yearly celebration of the holidays and small, independent businesses.
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
Yakima Cleaning Up Thanks To Clean City Program
Yakima is a cleaner city thanks to the work of the Yakima Clean City Program. During the third quarter of the year the community members and city staff cleaned and covered 726 incidents of graffiti, cleared more than 47 tons of garbage and removed 286 grocery carts from Yakima city streets.
Selah Fire Department helps deliver son of one of its own firefighters
SELAH, Wash. — A Selah firefighter and his family have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Selah Fire Department responded to a call for a woman in active labor on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It turns out, they were on their way to help deliver the baby of one of their own. The mother was in...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
nbcrightnow.com
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0