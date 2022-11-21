Read full article on original website
Northland FAN 106.5
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
willmarradio.com
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Youth Wrestling Begins November 28th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Laker Youth Wrestling for grades 1-6 begins next week, Monday, November 28th. Wrestling for grades 2-6 runs Mondays and Thursdays from 6:15-7:30 from Monday, November 28th thru Thursday, February 16th. 1st-grade wrestling is every Tuesday beginning November 29th thru Tuesday, February 14th...
lakesarearadio.net
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
kfgo.com
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
kvrr.com
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Laker Boys Hockey Releases Sweet Hype Video Ahead Of Saturday’s Opener
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – As if we needed another reason to be excited about the winter sports season. Ahead of their season opener on Saturday afternoon with a rivalry game against Fergus Falls at the Kent Freeman Arena, the Laker Boys hockey team released a hype video to get fans ready for the 2022-23 season.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead teen reported missing
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
