Detroit Lakes, MN

travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes Auctioning Off Items from City Hall

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents could soon own a piece of Detroit Lakes history. The City of Detroit Lakes is selling a surplus equipment, furniture and other miscellaneous items from the Detroit Lakes City Hall as the city prepares for the City Hall remodel. Items including an...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake

(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Laker Youth Wrestling Begins November 28th

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Laker Youth Wrestling for grades 1-6 begins next week, Monday, November 28th. Wrestling for grades 2-6 runs Mondays and Thursdays from 6:15-7:30 from Monday, November 28th thru Thursday, February 16th. 1st-grade wrestling is every Tuesday beginning November 29th thru Tuesday, February 14th...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Names released in Otter Tail County deaths, possible murder-suicide

BATTLE LAKE, MN (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead in what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of 59-year-old Steven Kerr and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead teen reported missing

MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
MOORHEAD, MN

