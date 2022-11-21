For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. “Through the effort, we recognized the urgent need for a multidisciplinary regional human trafficking workforce so we jointly applied for a large federal grant through the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime to address the issue,” said Bronwyn Thornton, Executive Director of OB Hotline. To qualify for the grant, submissions required two agencies to collaborate on efforts that “support victim-centered and trauma-informed programs, policies and resources that promote justice, access and empowerment.”

