Get your holiday shopping done with Captain Marty at the Outlet in Nags Head; Black Friday deals galore!
While you make arrangements to get your Christmas shopping done, keep an eye out for Captain Marty! Captain Marty will be making four separate appearances at the Outlets in Nags Head this holiday season between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting Friday, November 25, 2022. Capt. Marty’s full schedule of...
Joint Human Trafficking Task Force awarded to Outer Banks Hotline and Dare County Sheriff’s Office
For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. “Through the effort, we recognized the urgent need for a multidisciplinary regional human trafficking workforce so we jointly applied for a large federal grant through the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime to address the issue,” said Bronwyn Thornton, Executive Director of OB Hotline. To qualify for the grant, submissions required two agencies to collaborate on efforts that “support victim-centered and trauma-informed programs, policies and resources that promote justice, access and empowerment.”
Susan Marie Estrada
Susan Marie Estrada, age 70, of Grandy, NC died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Chesapeake General hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Hussey and Mary Bailes Hussey. She was a stay at home mom but also worked in her early years as a substitute school teacher. She was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, Sunday School and all of her church family. She was the most kind, sweet, and caring person to everyone. She welcomed everyone with love.
Coastal Humane Society announces vaccination clinics for cats and dogs
The Coastal Humane Society has announced that they will be offering two vaccination clinics for pet owners across the Outer Banks. Both clinics will offer rabies and FVRCP vaccines for cats at $18, as well as rabies, distemper/parvo, and bordetella vaccines for dogs at $31. Free heartworm testing will also be offered for your pampered pooches.
Twila Kay Weary Magruder
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
Thomas Clifton Stevens
Thomas Clifton Stevens, 78, of Stumpy Point, NC, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed Monday, November 21, 2022, into his eternal home. Born in Norfolk, VA on January 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Bertha Dutton and Garnett Stevens. Having served his country honorably, Thomas was a veteran...
Hatteras Library branch closed Tuesday due to staffing shortages
The Dare County Library has announced that, due to staffing issues, the Hatteras Library branch will be closed today, November 22, 2022. The Hatteras Library is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Library customers who are in need of assistance during the closure are asked to please call the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372 or the Kill Devil Hills Library at 252-441-4331. The Dare County Library apologizes for any inconvenience.
