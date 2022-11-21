Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who killed man won’t be charged
Body camera footage shows law enforcement pleading with Burks to drop the 3 1/2-inch (9-centimeter-long) blade he was carrying on a dimly lit Detroit street.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
The Oakland Press
Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court
The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Macomb County woman sentenced for death of 7-week-old son
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was sentenced to at least 27 years for the death of her 7-week-old son, who prosecutors say was starved to death two years ago.Officials say on Oct. 11, 2020, Shantavia Hayden took her son A'mar to Children's Hospital in Detroit where an emergency room physician performed life-saving efforts. However, it was determined that the child had died just a few hours when he was brought in.An investigation revealed the baby was severely malnourished, which led to his death. Prosecutors say neither money nor food was the reason as Hayden had received unemployment benefits, food stamps and cash assistance. She also received 16 cans of food from WIC, seven of which came three days before the baby died.A medical examiner testified that the baby had not been fed for at least seven days.In September 2022, Hayden was found guilty of second-degree murder after a two-week jury trial. Officials say jurors returned with a guilty verdict in about two hours. She was sentenced 27.5 to 50 years in prison."It's despicable that a mother would starve her child to death. Justice was served today for little A'mar," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son
PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
Fadi Zeinah sentenced in slayings of South Lyon father, teen son
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported."The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith...
13abc.com
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase
NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled in Troy murder case
A man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex is scheduled to have a preliminary exam next month in 52-4 District Court. Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, faces charges of open murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Nov. 7 death of Gregory Harris, 25. Harris was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads.
Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client
FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
The Oakland Press
Killer of teen and dad, Dylan and Kevin Stamper, headed to prison
Sentencing was handed down Tuesday to the killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. At a morning sentencing hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews ordered Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery and deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Kevin Stamper, 43. He also received an additional 2-year sentence for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday
Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks won't be charged, prosecutor says
The five Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at Porter Burks in three seconds last month, fatally striking him 19 times as he wielded a knife during a mental crisis, won’t be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Burks, 20, was believed to have been...
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged in carjacking of elderly woman in Sterling Heights has bond increase, faces life in prison
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 37-year-old man charged with carjacking an 80-year-old woman in Sterling Heights earlier this month has had his bond increased to $75,000 as he faces a life sentence for the carjacking crime. Jason Graves was arrested on Nov. 12 after police said he assaulted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
Comments / 0