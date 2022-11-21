ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court

The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman sentenced for death of 7-week-old son

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was sentenced to at least 27 years for the death of her 7-week-old son, who prosecutors say was starved to death two years ago.Officials say on Oct. 11, 2020, Shantavia Hayden took her son A'mar to Children's Hospital in Detroit where an emergency room physician performed life-saving efforts. However, it was determined that the child had died just a few hours when he was brought in.An investigation revealed the baby was severely malnourished, which led to his death. Prosecutors say neither money nor food was the reason as Hayden had received unemployment benefits, food stamps and cash assistance. She also received 16 cans of food from WIC, seven of which came three days before the baby died.A medical examiner testified that the baby had not been fed for at least seven days.In September 2022, Hayden was found guilty of second-degree murder after a two-week jury trial. Officials say jurors returned with a guilty verdict in about two hours. She was sentenced 27.5 to 50 years in prison."It's despicable that a mother would starve her child to death. Justice was served today for little A'mar," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son

SOUTH LYON, MI
CBS Detroit

Fadi Zeinah sentenced in slayings of South Lyon father, teen son

SOUTH LYON, MI
13abc.com

Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase

NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled in Troy murder case

A man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex is scheduled to have a preliminary exam next month in 52-4 District Court. Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, faces charges of open murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Nov. 7 death of Gregory Harris, 25. Harris was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads.
TROY, MI
MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Killer of teen and dad, Dylan and Kevin Stamper, headed to prison

Sentencing was handed down Tuesday to the killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. At a morning sentencing hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews ordered Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery and deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Kevin Stamper, 43. He also received an additional 2-year sentence for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday

Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI

