NKU women fall at Bowling Green
The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team ventured just under three hours north on Interstate 75 hoping to earn a win. But the Norse (3-2 overall) came up short 76-68 against the Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) at the Stroh Center on Wednesday. Both of NKU’s losses have come on the road against Mid-American Conference opponents.
Notre Dame volleyball grad helps build solid program at Wright State
Lainey Stephenson may not have been on the court but the fifth-year setter and 2018 Notre Dame Academy alumna did what she could to help the Wright State Raiders volleyball team to its second undefeated run through Horizon League regular season and tournament play in three seasons. The Raiders (28-3)...
9th Region, 33rd District girls hoops preview: Another tight battle for a title expected
The four teams that make up the 9th Region’s 33rd District in girls basketball are all part of Boone County Schools, and it’s one of the toughest districts in the state. It produced a 2019 state title for Ryle, and a 2022 state semifinal showing from Cooper. Ryle,...
8th Region, 32nd District boys hoops preview: Walton-Verona, Simon Kenton have high hopes
For the most part in the current 32nd District that formed in 2005, it’s been either the Simon Kenton Pioneers or the Walton-Verona Bearcats battling for the district tournament championship. But the two met in the district semifinals last year after Grant County earned the top seed. Host Walton-Verona...
9th Region, 36th District girls hoops preview: Highlands, Newport Catholic, Newport, Dayton & Bellevue
Last season, the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds edged the Highlands Bluebirds, 51-48 at Bellevue’s Ben Flora Gymnasium to take back the district crown after the Bluebirds had won it the previous seven years. The two could battle for the district title again this year. The last time neither team...
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
The Kentucky Side: Books exploring NKY’s ‘curious’ history and popular, lesser-known landmarks
In this edition of The Kentucky Side, we talk with the authors of two new books. Greg Hand’s Cincinnati Curiosities: Healing Powers of the Wamsley Madstone, Nocturnal Exploits of Old Man Dead, Mazeppa’s Naked Ride & More explores some of our strange historic moments in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
NKY officials grapple with safety challenges for cyclists, pedestrians
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Nothing has generated a widespread call to action for safer footpaths and bike routes across Northern Kentucky like the death of multiple pedestrians in a single weekend in August.
Winter is coming: Braxton charges in with their ‘Dark Charge Winter Party’ this December
Braxton Brewing Company is unveiling a celebration of Northern Kentucky uniqueness with a limited-edition Chocolate Pretzel and Bourbon Ball Dark Charge Imperial Stout during their “Dark Charge Winter Party.”. The batch offers hints of chocolate and pretzels after being aged for a year in bourbon barrels from three distillers...
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
Local small businesses offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals
As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, big box retailers traditionally have Black Friday while mammoth online retailers have Cyber Monday. Small businesses, the core fabric of a locality, have Small Business Saturday. The day shines a light on those small businesses and their special sales, items and...
Tired of being inside with the family? Here’s fun activities this weekend around NKY
Having family around during the holidays can be very fun, but there’s only so many things to do around the house. If you’re looking to take your relatives and/or guests out and into the town this weekend, we’ve come up with a few ideas:. Bridgeview Box Park,...
‘Style’ is in her name and her work
At a time when many of her peers were still figuring out what they wanted to do after college, Brittany Styles had already started her own business. “I’ve always been very creative,” the Alexandria resident said. “I was always redecorating my room or making handmade decorations for my birthday parties. As I got older, I started seeing people on TV who did this for a living.”
A final, photogenic farewell to fall
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The spooky season quickly faded into the height of autumn, and the beautiful changing leaves are barely hanging on. Here are a few...
Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award
The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
Lavender Trail Boutique & Gifts hosting grand opening in December
Fort Thomas is welcoming a new boutique and gift shop into their community. Lavender Trail Boutique & Gifts is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 4 at their storefront on 1 Highland Ave. The ribbon cutting will begin at 2 p.m. with the store being open for business from noon to 8 p.m. that same day.
Newport East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea returns
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea is returning on the first weekend in December to the East Row Historic District in Newport. Residents will be opening their historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The tour includes eight homes scattered around the Historic District.
Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle: Black Friday made easy by small businesses
Now that Mariah Carey has been thawed out to croon “All I want for Christmas” this holiday season, Dec. 25 is just around the corner and the clock is ticking to buy gifts. The biggest shopping day of the season is the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, where retailers can get their books “out of the red” and consumers can score deals on discounted items.
