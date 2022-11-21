ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Man dead after car crash in Gratiot County

WHEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a car crash in Gratiot County. On Tuesday morning, a truck was driving westbound on Lincoln Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. According to officials, a semi hooked to a double trailer hit the pickup truck at the intersection of Barry Road sending them both into a ditch.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Fairways of Woodfield apartment complex. According to firefighters, the fire is under control. In an interview with TV5, the fire chief acknowledged their fire department is understaffed. He said, however,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On this day, one year ago, a Flint neighborhood was changed forever due to a house explosion that could be felt for miles away. It resulted in two deaths and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes. Residents told TV5 they can’t shake the impact of that...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint neighborhood marks 1 year since Hogarth Avenue explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks one year since a house explosion on Hogarth Avenue rocked Flint's west side, killing two people. People across Genesee County reported feeling the blast on Nov. 22, 2021. The explosion damaged 27 homes -- three of them beyond repair -- and claimed the lives of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.
FLINT, MI

