Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
WNEM
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
WNEM
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
WNEM
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
abc12.com
Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
WNEM
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
Man Stabs His Own Brother After Argument, Troopers Say
Michigan State Police have charged a Mt. Pleasant man with attempted murder after he stabbed his brother. Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. They say the two brothers had been arguing before Vandale Greene stabbed his brother. The brother was taken...
WNEM
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
WILX-TV
Man dead after car crash in Gratiot County
WHEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a car crash in Gratiot County. On Tuesday morning, a truck was driving westbound on Lincoln Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. According to officials, a semi hooked to a double trailer hit the pickup truck at the intersection of Barry Road sending them both into a ditch.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
WNEM
DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Grand Blanc Twp.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Fairways of Woodfield apartment complex. According to firefighters, the fire is under control. In an interview with TV5, the fire chief acknowledged their fire department is understaffed. He said, however,...
Flint police recover military-grade explosives from home
FLINT, MI – A Flint man contacted police over the weekend after noticing that a door to a vehicle he purchased was being used to conceal military-grade explosives, according to Flint police. The Flint Police Department Bomb Squad was activated Saturday, Nov. 19, after being contacted by a resident...
WNEM
Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On this day, one year ago, a Flint neighborhood was changed forever due to a house explosion that could be felt for miles away. It resulted in two deaths and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes. Residents told TV5 they can’t shake the impact of that...
Juvenile shot, killed Saginaw man in self-defense, prosecution finds
SAGINAW, MI — Before his 21st birthday, a Damian M. Martinez’s life was cut short by a gunfire on Saginaw’s West Side. The fatal bullet was fired by a teen five years his junior, a teen Martinez’s younger brother had been friends with. “We’re devastated right...
WNEM
Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a missing Saginaw man, who disappeared on Nov. 5. Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby, 21, has been missing after he jumped out of his grandmother’s car at a stop light, his family said. According to his family, his grandmother picked him...
abc12.com
Flint neighborhood marks 1 year since Hogarth Avenue explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks one year since a house explosion on Hogarth Avenue rocked Flint's west side, killing two people. People across Genesee County reported feeling the blast on Nov. 22, 2021. The explosion damaged 27 homes -- three of them beyond repair -- and claimed the lives of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.
Comments / 2