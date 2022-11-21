Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials.
Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night
Officials with the county said the nature of the call was burns with explosion. There was one fatality and one patient transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The oil facility is located near Century, a rural part of the county less than a mile from the Florida-Alabama state line.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 deputies were on scene, as well, investigating.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0