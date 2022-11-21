Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials.

Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.

Officials with the county said the nature of the call was burns with explosion. There was one fatality and one patient transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The oil facility is located near Century, a rural part of the county less than a mile from the Florida-Alabama state line.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 deputies were on scene, as well, investigating.

