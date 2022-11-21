ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured

By Christopher Lugo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32j2zS_0jIiYiNo00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials.

Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.

Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night

Officials with the county said the nature of the call was burns with explosion. There was one fatality and one patient transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The oil facility is located near Century, a rural part of the county less than a mile from the Florida-Alabama state line.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 deputies were on scene, as well, investigating.

