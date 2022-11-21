ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

NKU women fall at Bowling Green

The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team ventured just under three hours north on Interstate 75 hoping to earn a win. But the Norse (3-2 overall) came up short 76-68 against the Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) at the Stroh Center on Wednesday. Both of NKU’s losses have come on the road against Mid-American Conference opponents.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million

Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
NKY officials grapple with safety challenges for cyclists, pedestrians

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Nothing has generated a widespread call to action for safer footpaths and bike routes across Northern Kentucky like the death of multiple pedestrians in a single weekend in August.
COVINGTON, KY
A final, photogenic farewell to fall

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The spooky season quickly faded into the height of autumn, and the beautiful changing leaves are barely hanging on. Here are a few...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Prichard Committee recognizes Newport Primary School

Newport Primary School has been recognized as a Family Friendly School by the Prichard Committee, a statewide public education advocacy organization, and the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear. To receive Family Friendly certification, schools must demonstrate relationship building, communication, shared responsibility, advocacy, and community partnerships. They must also develop family...
NEWPORT, KY
Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award

The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
COVINGTON, KY
‘Style’ is in her name and her work

At a time when many of her peers were still figuring out what they wanted to do after college, Brittany Styles had already started her own business. “I’ve always been very creative,” the Alexandria resident said. “I was always redecorating my room or making handmade decorations for my birthday parties. As I got older, I started seeing people on TV who did this for a living.”
Lavender Trail Boutique & Gifts hosting grand opening in December

Fort Thomas is welcoming a new boutique and gift shop into their community. Lavender Trail Boutique & Gifts is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 4 at their storefront on 1 Highland Ave. The ribbon cutting will begin at 2 p.m. with the store being open for business from noon to 8 p.m. that same day.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Newport East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea returns

The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea is returning on the first weekend in December to the East Row Historic District in Newport. Residents will be opening their historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The tour includes eight homes scattered around the Historic District.
NEWPORT, KY
Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle: Black Friday made easy by small businesses

Now that Mariah Carey has been thawed out to croon “All I want for Christmas” this holiday season, Dec. 25 is just around the corner and the clock is ticking to buy gifts. The biggest shopping day of the season is the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, where retailers can get their books “out of the red” and consumers can score deals on discounted items.
COVINGTON, KY
Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
COVINGTON, KY

