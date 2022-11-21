The Charles Henderson Trojans are in Thompson this week, competing in the Thompson Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament. On Monday, the Trojans dropped their first game in a tough 69-65 loss to Class 7A’s Auburn. The Trojans jumped out to a 24-17 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 43-37 lead at halftime. The Tigers, however, dominated the third quarter, and took a 57-51 lead into the fourth quarter. Charles Henderson cut the lead by three multiple times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t draw any closer.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO