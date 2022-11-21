Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers win ACA Thanksgiving tournament
The Chilton County High School varsity boys’ basketball team took down the Alabama Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament in Montgomery on Nov. 22 with a 43-35 win over Abbeville High School. The two-day, four-team tournament saw the Tigers earn a 57-36 win over Sipsey Valley High School in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.
Troy Messenger
Trojans battle in Thanksgiving Tournament
The Charles Henderson Trojans are in Thompson this week, competing in the Thompson Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament. On Monday, the Trojans dropped their first game in a tough 69-65 loss to Class 7A’s Auburn. The Trojans jumped out to a 24-17 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 43-37 lead at halftime. The Tigers, however, dominated the third quarter, and took a 57-51 lead into the fourth quarter. Charles Henderson cut the lead by three multiple times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t draw any closer.
wdhn.com
Carroll wins Turkey Classic, punches ticket to Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll High School is the winner of the second annual Turkey Classic. The Eagles soared over the Greenville Tigers 69-49 in the tournament’s championship game. The win earns the Eagles the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the first time since...
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Mr. Music Herman Moll came to town in 1919
“Do you remember 1919 Herman Moll?” rolled from the public address system last night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl at the half time of the Troy High-Lee football game. A slightly stooped figure standing alone on the turf of the Bowl raised up as the word bounced around the stadium.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Latest bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy heading into Week 13
South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
wdhn.com
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services are gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WSFA
2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
wdhn.com
Rain is on the way!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild with lows in the middle and upper 50s. Thanksgiving will be picture-perfect much of the day. Dense cloud cover will keep our highs in the low 70s. A couple of showers will be possible later in the evening. Friday has a...
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
wdhn.com
Chipley man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD
BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troy Messenger
Shopping season is here, don’t forget to support the Salvation Army’s bell ringers
Black Friday follows the day of giving thanks for the many blessings of life and the liberties enjoyed here in America. Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving here in the USA. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. And, the ringing of...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim in double murder speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — David Campbell’s heart was torn into pieces after finding out the news from social media and phone calls that his ex-girlfriend from middle school Jasmine Danielle Bean was killed Sunday night. “When I seen the pictures it crushed me I dropped my phone and...
Comments / 0