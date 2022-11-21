Read full article on original website
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe page started for 8 Bayonne residents displaced by two-alarm fire
A GoFundMe page has been started by the eight Bayonne residents displaced by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, setting a $10,000 goal. “The Bayonne Education Foundation is seeking donations for Bayonne families impacted by the tragic events of a house fire over the weekend. All proceeds will be presented directly to the families to assist them with any financial burdens during this holiday season,” the GoFundMe page description, started by BEF Trustee Patsy McGeehan – a former superintendent of schools – says.
Water main break impacts customers, traffic in Hoboken
"I know the situation is making it difficult for many on this Thanksgiving but I thank residents for their patience," Hoboken's mayor tweeted.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to a head-on Thanksgiving night crash on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn. Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Fair Lawn...
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
Sedan With Suspected Bullet Holes Rolls During Clifton Police Pursuit Into Glen Ridge
A driver who was stopped by Clifton police with bullet holes in his windshield hit the gas and sped off -- nearly hitting two officers -- before crashing in Glen Ridge during the subsequent pursuit, authorities said. Officers stopped the 2017 Mercedes E300 on Allwood Road near Clifton Avenue around...
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage
A truck crashed into a pole and then a vacant home in North Bergen Monday night. The incident caused a power outage in the area.
Man dies after being surrounded by 30 ATVs and carjacked in Harlem
A man has died two weeks after his car was surrounded by 30 ATVs in an assault and carjacking following a fender bender.
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne man screams death threats at cops after getting caught stealing box truck
A Bayonne man screamed death threats at police officers after getting caught stealing a box truck on Tuesday evening, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and terroristic threats, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Matusaitis was taken into custody at about...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer
For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police
A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
fox5dc.com
Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody
NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
