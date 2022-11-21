ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe page started for 8 Bayonne residents displaced by two-alarm fire

A GoFundMe page has been started by the eight Bayonne residents displaced by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, setting a $10,000 goal. “The Bayonne Education Foundation is seeking donations for Bayonne families impacted by the tragic events of a house fire over the weekend. All proceeds will be presented directly to the families to assist them with any financial burdens during this holiday season,” the GoFundMe page description, started by BEF Trustee Patsy McGeehan – a former superintendent of schools – says.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to a head-on Thanksgiving night crash on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn. Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer

For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police

A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
PIX11

Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
PATERSON, NJ
fox5dc.com

Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody

NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY

