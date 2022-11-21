Read full article on original website
Related
Neymar breaks down in tears after suffering injury from horror challenge in Brazil’s World Cup 2022 win over Serbia
NEYMAR broke down in tears after suffering an injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup. The 30-year-old forward limped off in the second-half with a suspected problem shortly after being caught on the end of a poor challenge from defender Nikola Milenkovic. He was subbed with...
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam
Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Germany shocked by Japan after World Cup armband protest, Spain hit seven
Japan produced a stunning comeback to shock Germany in their World Cup opener on Wednesday after the four-time champions staged a powerful protest against FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands, while Spain started in style by putting seven past Costa Rica. - Costa Rica crushed - Spain's start in Qatar was in stark contrast to that of Germany as Luis Enrique's side crushed Costa Rica 7-0 at Al Thumama Stadium to claim their biggest ever win at the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Brittney Griner Update
Last week, it was announced that Brittney Griner was transferred to IK-2 in Yavas. The conditions inmates face inside this particular penal colony are apparently very brutal. Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony. She revealed in a recent interview what Griner could expect while being detained.
Yardbarker
Openly gay footballer feels 'excluded' over FIFA ban of 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Josh Cavallo, an openly gay footballer for Adelaide United of the Australian A-League, has criticized FIFA's ban on players wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup held in Qatar. "I’m disappointed in FIFA. They have made me feel excluded," Cavallo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour (h/t Emmet Lyons and Ami...
Yardbarker
Former Brazil international tears Neymar Junior apart – ‘It’s a sad state of affairs’
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Serbia with their eyes firmly on the big prize. Tite’s side have been playing well, scoring goals and are packed with talent. However according to Juninho Pernambucano, capped 40 times for the Selecao himself, the biggest gaps are at home.
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Sports Analyst Tragically Learns Mother Was Killed
A prominent soccer analyst had to leave her broadcast after tragically learning of her mother's death. Professional soccer player turned analyst Nadia Nadim had to abruptly leave her role at the World Cup following a tragedy within the family. Nadim's mother, Hamida, was killed after being struck by a truck...
Qatar Made Unfortunate World Cup History Today
In the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, host nation Qatar made unfortunate history by becoming the first host nation to lose its opener. They made even more negative history today. With their 3-1 loss to Senegal, Qatar has become the first host nation to lose multiple group...
‘My god…’ – Man Utd icon Roy Keane speechless at Angel Di Maria over Argentina star’s display against Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico’s draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish...
NBC Sports
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
epicstream.com
DinDin Shows Support to Korean National Soccer Team After Throwing Shade at Coach Paulo Bento
DinDin seems to have a change of mind and now cheers for the Korean national soccer team at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after throwing shade at the group’s team manager, Paulo Bento. Table of contents. DinDin shared the group H match, South Korea vs. Uruguay, on his Instagram...
Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia, and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
661K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0