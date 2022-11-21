ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 23

Mike
3d ago

we're heading for another depression! and he just gives our money away lol! a billion dollars would go a long way toward our own problems!

Reply(5)
17
Matt Braner
3d ago

seems like alot of money to just keep it open 5 more yrs. 🤔 sounds like a west coast kick back. polozi billion dollar retirement plan. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

Reply(2)
11
Bomber
3d ago

Wait...so solar power is good again? But I thought Newsom was going to transform California to all green energy and show the world. I mean you can't charge your car at night and there may be occasional rolling blackouts but hey...all good.

Reply
7
