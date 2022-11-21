Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’

Binge or Bin’s Annabel Nugent says FX miniseries Fleishman is in Trouble feels “heavy handed and patronising”, placing no trust in viewers.

The divorce drama, adapted from Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name, follows Toby Fleishman ( Jesse Eisenberg ), a hepatologist in his forties who is undergoing a bitter divorce from his wife, Rachel ( Claire Danes ).

While Annabel praises the acting in the show, she says Eisenberg’s Fleishman is “so unlikeable, it’s unsurpassable” to be interested in the character’s development.

